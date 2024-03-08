Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total transaction of $3,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.2 %

DUOL opened at $211.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.17 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $245.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.85.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

