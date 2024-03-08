Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $2,161,050.39 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,705.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50.

On Friday, February 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75.

On Monday, December 11th, Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00.

CFLT opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

