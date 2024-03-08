Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells 3,522 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARCH opened at $184.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 139.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 394,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after buying an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

