Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) CEO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $145.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,855,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

