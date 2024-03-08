Insider Selling: Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CTO Sells 11,748 Shares of Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares in the company, valued at $412,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Angi alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00.

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANGI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Angi by 1,183.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Angi by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.