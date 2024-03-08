Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells $130,352.04 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alector Stock Performance

ALEC opened at $6.58 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $630.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Alector alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 84.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 64,589 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALEC

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.