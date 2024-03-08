Insider Buying: Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS) Insider Acquires 112,733 Shares of Stock

Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS – Get Free Report) insider Stephane Chatonsky bought 112,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$58,621.16 ($38,065.69).
Genetic Signatures Stock Performance
Genetic Signatures Company Profile
Genetic Signatures Limited operates as a molecular diagnostic (MDx) company in Australia, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and Africa. It designs and manufactures a suite of real-time polymerase chain reaction-based products for detection of infectious diseases under the EasyScreen brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genetic Signatures
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Signatures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Signatures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.