Insider Buying: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CFO Purchases $127,323.00 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FMC Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,167,000 after buying an additional 2,537,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

