Infinera’s (INFN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Infinera

Infinera Stock Down 11.8 %

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.