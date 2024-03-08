Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. 1,431,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,433,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Infinera by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Infinera by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Infinera by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

