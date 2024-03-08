Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.180–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.4 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.10) EPS.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INFN shares. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Infinera by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Infinera by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

