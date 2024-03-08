Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,428 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,996,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.33. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

