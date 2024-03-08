iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,082,000 after buying an additional 105,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after buying an additional 215,304 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,273,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after buying an additional 2,586,256 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after buying an additional 665,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after buying an additional 437,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

