IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $38,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $563.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

