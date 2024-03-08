IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.50.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

