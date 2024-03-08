IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.75. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

