iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average is $123.55. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.07 and a twelve month high of $166.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

