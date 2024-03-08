iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $609.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

