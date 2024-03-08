iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.91 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 981,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

