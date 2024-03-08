iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,210 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.80, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day moving average of $230.32.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

