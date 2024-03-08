iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,966 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $129.69 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

