iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.54. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.35 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

