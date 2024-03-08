iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,267 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in eBay by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,018,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

