iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Inari Medical worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inari Medical by 38.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,576,000 after buying an additional 279,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

NARI opened at $42.28 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

