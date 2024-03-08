iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $85.09 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of -130.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.