iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.94.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

