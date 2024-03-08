iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Integral Ad Science worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,548,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 41.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $10,671,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,140,014. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,672,860 shares of company stock worth $23,403,381. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.63 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

