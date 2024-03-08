iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.4 %

TEAM opened at $202.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $662,781.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,734 shares in the company, valued at $10,759,492.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,729 shares of company stock valued at $65,833,327. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

