iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 127.06%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

