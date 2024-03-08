iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.6 %

FICO stock opened at $1,335.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,245.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,064.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,336.39.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

