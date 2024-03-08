iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.