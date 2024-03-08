iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,377 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 44.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,563,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $361.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $361.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

