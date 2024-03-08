iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,527 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

