i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of i3 Verticals worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.