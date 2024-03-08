Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 389.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 389.17 ($4.94).
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 450 ($5.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Hunting Stock Performance
Hunting Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Hunting’s payout ratio is 11,428.57%.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.
