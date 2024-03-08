Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $35,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $340.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.54 and a twelve month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

