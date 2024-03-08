HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $73,568.36 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $613.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Barclays raised their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

