HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $5,466,540.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36.

HUBS stock opened at $613.32 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.07 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

