H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HRB

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.