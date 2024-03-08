Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,280 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 4.07% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $50,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

