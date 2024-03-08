Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 2,747 Shares

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $38,979.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 27th, Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76.
  • On Tuesday, December 19th, Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $92,511.81.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.49. 985,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Hims & Hers Health's revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

