Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 2nd

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Hibbett has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hibbett to earn $8.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hibbett

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.