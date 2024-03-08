Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of HPE opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $173,718.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,454.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,843,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

