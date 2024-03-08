HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Acquires A$18,617.34 in Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Meyenn purchased 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$18,617.34 ($12,089.18).
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.