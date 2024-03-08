Head to Head Review: Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) vs. Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) and Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trican Well Service and Pason Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trican Well Service and Pason Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trican Well Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pason Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Trican Well Service presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.88%. Pason Systems has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Pason Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pason Systems is more favorable than Trican Well Service.

This table compares Trican Well Service and Pason Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -15.51 Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A $1.07 9.41

Trican Well Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pason Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Trican Well Service pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Pason Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Trican Well Service pays out -145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pason Systems pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trican Well Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Trican Well Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Pason Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pason Systems beats Trican Well Service on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services. It also provides hydraulic fracturing solutions, such as friction reducers, crosslinked gels, energized foam systems, visco-elastic systems, and high-rate nitrogen for coal bed methane fracturing and gelled hydrocarbons, as well as dissolvable ball sealers and diverting agents; and coiled tubing solutions comprising milling services, including fracturing plugs and ports, stage tool/debris subs, cement milling, and confirmation runs; coiled tubing fracturing; e-coil; in-house engineering; and acidizing and production enhancement services. In addition, the company offers fracture acidizing and production enhancement services that include restore well performance blockages from inorganic scales, emulsions, drilling mud, formation fines, clays, and organic deposits; nitrogen services; and engineering support, reservoir expertise, and laboratory services, as well as engages in the chemical sales. Trican Well Service Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc., an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance. It also provides Drilling intelligence to suggest drilling parameters, detect disfunction, and send event alerts to onsite personnel and remote engineers in real time; and Drilling automation, a reality across rig platforms. In addition, the company offers Pason Gas Analyzer for real-time gas measurement; a robust system of alarms and sensors to monitor ambient gasses in the atmosphere and in the drilling fluids; and Pason Pit Volume Totalizer to track the volumes, gains, and losses of drilling fluids on location. Further, it provides phone and chat support, field support, proactive monitoring, drilling optimization support, and office support for data integration services. The company serves E&P operators, drilling contractors, and other oilfield service companies. Pason Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

