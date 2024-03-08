HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.81 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81, Zacks reports. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

HCI Group Trading Up 16.2 %

NYSE:HCI traded up $16.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 229,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $990.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCI Group

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.