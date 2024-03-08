HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTOO opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

