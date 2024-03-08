HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.10.

AXSM stock opened at $72.04 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

