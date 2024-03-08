HC Wainwright Comments on iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.15.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 327,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

