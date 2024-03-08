Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,219 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.46% of Hayward worth $44,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 22.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.22. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

